Euro - Türkische Lira

51,9277
 TRY
0,0613
0,12 %
11.02.2026 09:08:13

Turkey Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated in December to the highest level in seven months, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 16.3 percent on a yearly basis in December, faster than the 14.9 percent rise in November.

Further, this was the strongest growth since May, when sales had risen 18.3 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, quickened to 20.3 percent in December from 17.0 percent, while that of food, drinks, and tobacco eased to 9.6 percent from 11.6 percent. Data showed that automotive fuel sales logged an expansion of 8.3 percent.

Sales via mail orders or the internet grew at a slower pace of 16.7 percent versus 18.3 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased at a stable rate of 1.7 percent, while sales were expected to fall by 0.2 percent.

18:05 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
