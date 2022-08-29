Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
Turkey Trade Deficit Widens In July
(RTTNews) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in July from the previous year, as growth in imports exceeded the increase in exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.
The trade deficit increased to $10.69 billion in July from $4.33 billion in the last year. In June, the trade deficit was $8.2 billion.
Exports rose 13.4 percent annually in July and imports gained 41.4 percent.
Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $2.943 billion in July.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined 5.5 percent monthly in July, while imports rose 2.2 percent.
On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports advanced 9.3 percent and 36.0 percent, respectively.
During January to July, the trade deficit increased 143.7 percent year-on-year to $62.18 billion.
