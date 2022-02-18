Turkish Consumer Confidence Falls In February

(RTTNews) - Turkish consumer confidence weakened in February, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 71.2 in February from 73.2 in January.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The index showing the assessment of the present financial situation of household decreased to 55.2 in February from 56.1 in January.

The measure for the financial situation expectation of households declined to 68.3 in February from 71.3 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index fell to 71.7 in February from 74.5 in the prior month.

The index reflecting the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months weakened to 89.4 in February from 90.9 in January.