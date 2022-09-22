Turkish Consumer Confidence Highest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved to its highest level in six months, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 72.4 in September from 72.2 in August.

The latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 72.5.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households weakened to 53.0 in September from 53.8 in August.

The index measuring the financial situation expectations over the next twelve months fell to 74.0 from 72.2.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation increased to 74.0 from 72.8.

Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index rose to 91.0 in September from 89.8 in August.