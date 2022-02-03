Turkish Consumer Price, Producer Price Inflation Surge

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices accelerated in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices index rose 48.69 percent year-on-year in January, following a 36.08 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a growth of 46.68 percent.

Transportation costs accelerated 68.89 percent yearly in January and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 55.61 percent.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 54.53 percent and 50.40 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 11.10 percent in January. Economists had forecast an increase of 9.8 percent.

The producer price index grew 93.53 percent annually in January, following an 79.89 percent increase in December.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry rose 142.06 percent yearly in January and those for intermediate goods gained 106.4 percent.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and capital goods grew by 65.25 percent and 63.25 percent, respectively. Prices for durable consumer goods rose 58.49 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 10.45 percent in January.