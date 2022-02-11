|
Turkish Current Account Deficit Widens In December
(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in December, data from the central bank showed on Friday.
The current account deficit widened to $3.841 billion in December from $2.824 billion in November.
The annual decrease in shortfall was mainly driven by the net inflow of $1.71 billion in services, increasing by $1.122 billion from the previous year and the net deficit of $4.989 billion in the goods, rose by $1.625 billion.
Under services, travel recorded a net inflow of $1.306 billion, up by $689 million compared to the same month of the previous year.
Primary income outflow increased by $37 million on net basis in December. Secondary income recorded $104 million net outflow, against an inflow of $35 million compared to the same month of the previous year.
The financial account showed a deficit of $12.539 billion in December.
