Turkish Current Account Deficit Widens To $5.91 Bln

(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account deficit increased further in December, primarily due to the widening of the shortfall in goods trade, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The current account deficit widened to $5.91 billion in December from $4.05 billion in November.

The goods trade deficit rose to $8.089 billion in December from $7.193 billion in November, while the surplus on services shrank to $2.498 billion from $3.407 billion.

There was a $3.525 billion surplus in the gold and energy-excluded current account.

Under services, travel items recorded a net inflow of $1.468 billion in December.

The primary income balance showed a deficit of $533 million in December, up from $254 million a month earlier.

The secondary income surplus, meanwhile, turned to a surplus of $214 million from a shortfall of $9 million in November.

The capital account deficit stood at $7.0 million, while the financial account deficit widened to $5.489 billion.