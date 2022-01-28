|
28.01.2022 10:15:26
Turkish Economic Confidence Improves In January
(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic confidence improved in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.
The economic confidence index rose to 100.8 in January from 98.2 in December. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 96.5.
The consumer confidence index increased to 73.2 in January from 68.9 in the previous month.
The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 111.9 in January and the confidence index for services rose to 120.2.
The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 124.4 in January and that for construction sector weakened to 85.5.
