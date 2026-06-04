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04.06.2026 13:51:18

Turkish Jobless Rate Rises To 8.2% In April

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased marginally in April after falling in the prior month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent in April from 8.1 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.7 percent.

There were 2.868 million unemployed people in April compared to 3.068 million a year ago.

The employment rate dropped to 48.1 percent from 48.7 percent in the prior month.

Data showed that the labor force participation rate was 52.4 percent, down from 53.0 percent in March.

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