25.01.2022 12:41:44

Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Declines In January

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in January, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 77.6 percent in January from 78.7 percent in December.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 78.0 percent in January from 78.4 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index grew to 109.5 in January from 106.1 in December.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index rose to 111.9 in January from 110.1 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Signalen: ATX und DAX vor weiterer Stabilisierung -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften mit positiven Vorzeichen starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren zur Wochenmitte derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen