24.11.2022 09:58:34
Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Decreases In November
(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate and morale declined in November, figures from the central bank showed on Thursday.
The capacity utilization rate fell to 75.9 percent in November from 76.9 percent in October.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate declined to 75.9 percent in November from 76.6 percent in the previous month.
Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 97.9 in November from 100.3 in October.
The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 101.3 in November from 102.0 in the previous month.
