Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
25.08.2022 13:08:48
Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Weakens In August
(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in August, after rising in the previous month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.
The capacity utilization rate fell to 76.7 percent in August from 78.2 percent in July.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 76.6 percent in August from 78.1 percent in the previous month.
Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to 102.1 in August from 103.7 in July.
The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 101.4 in August from 102.5 in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.