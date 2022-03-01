01.03.2022 14:00:19

Turkish Manufacturing Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing activity rose at a softer pace in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in February from 50.5 in January. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

Total new orders softened for the fifth straight month in February and output growth eased for the third month in a row.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in February and backlogs of work rose for the first time in four months.

Employment increased for the twenty-first straight month in February.

Input costs rose sharply in February and selling prices increased.

