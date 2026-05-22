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22.05.2026 10:04:32

Turkish Trade Deficit Narrows In April

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in April from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

The trade deficit narrowed to $8.5 billion in May from $12.1 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $11.2 billion in March.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $2.5 billion.

Exports registered an annual growth of 22.3 percent, while imports rose only 3.1 percent.

During April, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Italy, and Spain. The country imported more from China and Russia.

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