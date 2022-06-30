Turkish Trade Deficit Widens In May

(RTTNews) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in May from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to $10.605 billion in May from $4.156 billion in the last year. In April, the trade deficit was $6.1 billion.

Exports increased 15.3 percent annually in May and imports grew 43.5 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $3.750 million in May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined 7.6 percent monthly in May, while imports rose 4.6 percent.

On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports grew 12.3 percent and 40.0 percent, respectively.

During January to May, the trade deficit increased 136.0 percent year-on-year to $43.206 billion.