17.04.2024 19:22:13
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted well above average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.818 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.542 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.79.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
