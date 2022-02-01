U.S. Construction Spending Inches Up Less Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - With an increase in spending on private construction partly offset by a slump in spending on public construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing U.S. construction spending increased by less than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said construction spending inched up by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $1.640 trillion in December after climbing by 0.6 percent to a revised rate of $1.637 trillion in November.

Economists had expected construction spending to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.4 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

The uptick in construction spending came as spending on private construction advanced by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $1.293 trillion.

Spending on residential construction jumped by 1.1 percent to a rate of $810.3 billion, while spending on non-residential construction was virtually unchanged at $482.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the report showed spending on public construction plunged by 1.6 percent to an annual rate of $347.0 billion.

While spending on highway construction crept up by 0.1 percent to a rate of $103.5 billion, spending on educational construction tumbled by 1.4 percent to a rate of $81.0 billion.

The Commerce Department noted the value of construction in 2021 was $1.589 trillion, 8.2 percent above the $1.469 trillion spent in 2020.