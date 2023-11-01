U.S. Construction Spending Increases In Line With Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing construction spending in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The report said construction spending climbed by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.997 trillion in September after jumping by 1.0 percent to a revised rate of $1.988 trillion in August.

Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said spending on private construction rose by 0.4 percent to annual rate of $1.556 trillion in September.

Spending on residential construction advanced by 0.6 percent to a rate of $872.0 billion, while spending on non-residential construction inched up by 0.1 percent to a rate of $683.9 billion.

The report said spending on public construction also increased by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $440.6 billion in September.

While spending on educational construction surged by 1.9 percent to a rate of $94.4 billion, spending on highway construction edged down by 0.2 percent to a rate of $131.1 billion.