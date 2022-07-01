Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
01.07.2022 17:01:53
U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Edges Down 0.1% In May
(RTTNews) - Reflecting a decrease in spending on public construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected dip in U.S. construction spending in the month of May.
The report showed construction spending edged down by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.780 trillion in May after climbing by 0.8 percent to an upwardly revised rate of $1.783 trillion in April.
The modest decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected construction spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.
The slight pullback in construction spending came as spending on public construction slid by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of $343.8 billion.
Spending on educational construction fell by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $78.4 billion, while spending on highway construction tumbled by 2.3 percent to an annual rate of $98.1 billion.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said spending on private construction came in at an annual rate of $1.436 trillion in May, virtually unchanged from the previous month.
While spending on residential construction edged up by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $938.2 billion, spending on non-residential construction decreased by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $497.8 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.