U.S. Consumer Price Growth Slightly Exceeds Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - After yesterday's report showing producer prices increased by a little more than expected, the Labor Department released a separate report on Thursday showing consumer price growth in the U.S. also slightly exceeded estimates in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Higher energy prices contributed to the bigger than expected monthly increase, jumping by 1.5 percent in September after soaring by 5.6 percent in August. Gasoline prices led the way higher, surging by 2.1 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August as well as economist estimates.

The advance by core prices largely reflected a continued increase in prices for shelter, which climbed by 0.6 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August.

A jump in prices for motor vehicle insurance also contributed to the core price growth along with higher prices for recreation, personal care, new vehicles, and household furnishings and operations.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said prices for used cars and trucks and apparel were among those that decreased over the month.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.7 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August.

"The CPI headline is hotter than expected but the surge in yields, rising gas prices and terrorist attack on Israel will allow the Fed - and the market - to tolerate this data," said Gina Bolvin, President of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. "I think they will pause in November."

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices also increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in September after advancing by 0.7 percent in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.4 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.2 percent in September from a revised 2.0 percent in August.

Excluding prices for food, energy, and trade services, core producer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in September, matching the uptick seen in August.

The annual rate of growth by core producer prices slowed to 2.8 percent in September from 2.9 percent in the previous month.