Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
12.12.2023 14:39:07
U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Up 0.1% In November
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index crept up by 0.1 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October. The uptick matched expectations.
Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. The increase in core prices also came in line with estimates.
The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slipped to 3.1 percent in November from 3.2 percent in October, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged at 4.0 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000 stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leichtem Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.