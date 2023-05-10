U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, the Labor Department revealed in a highly anticipated report released on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in April after inching up by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.4 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices also rose by 0.4 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March as well as economist estimates.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth edged down to 4.9 percent in April from 5.0 percent in March. Economists had expected the year-over-year growth to be unchanged.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 5.5 percent in April from 5.6 percent in March. The year-over-year core price growth was also expected to be unchanged.