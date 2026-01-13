Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3428
 USD
-0,0038
-0,28 %
USD - GBP
13.01.2026 14:39:47

U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In December

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in December, matching economist expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by consumer price came in at 2.7 percent in December, unchanged from 2.7 percent in November and in line with estimates.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices was also unchanged from the previous month at 2.6 percent, while economists had expected an uptick to 2.7 percent.

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX nach neuen Allzeithochs tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Wall Street zeigt sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
