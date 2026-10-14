U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a spike in energy prices, the Labor Department released a closely watched report on Wednesday showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The report said consumer prices climbed by 0.6 percent in September after rising by 0.4 percent in August. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth jumped to 3.7 percent in September from 3.4 percent in August, which was also in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, the report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.3 percent for the second straight month. Economists had expected core prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 2.6 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August, coming in slightly above economist estimates for 2.5 percent growth.