Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
11.05.2022 14:39:14
U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% In April
(RTTNews) - After report a spike in U.S. consumer prices in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a relatively modest increase in consumer prices in the month of April.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in April after surging by 1.2 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.
Meanwhile, the report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.6 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Core prices were expected to increase by 0.4 percent.
The annual rate of growth in consumer prices slowed to 8.3 percent in April from 8.5 percent in March, while the annual rate of growth in core prices slowed to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Heiße Inflationsdaten": US-Börsen nach Endspurt wenig über Tagestiefs -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Teils kräftige Abschläge in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging am Donnerstag tiefer aus dem Handel. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street schloss uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.