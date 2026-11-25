(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.

"Both the headline and core PCE rose in line with expectations and inflation accelerated further past the Federal Reserve's target, supporting the case for the Fed to raise rates at its December meeting," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.7 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in September.

Economists had expected to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department also said personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in October after increasing by 0.6 percent in September. Personal spending was expected to rise by 0.4 percent.