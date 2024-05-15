Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In April
(RTTNews) - A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of April.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased by 0.3 percent in April after rising by 0.4 percent in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by another 0.4 percent.
Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still rose by 0.3 percent in April after climbing by 0.4 percent in March. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.
The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March, in line with expectations.
The annual rate of core consumer price growth decelerated to 3.6 percent in April from 3.8 percent in March. The slowdown also matched estimates.
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.