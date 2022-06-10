U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index Tumbles To Record Low In June

(RTTNews) - A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. has tumbled to its lowest level on record in the month of June.

The preliminary data showed the consumer sentiment index plunged to 50.2 in June from 58.4 in May. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 58.0.

"Consumer sentiment declined by 14% from May, continuing a downward trend over the last year and reaching its lowest recorded value, comparable to the trough reached in the middle of the 1980 recession," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

She added, "All components of the sentiment index fell this month, with the steepest decline in the year-ahead outlook in business conditions."

The report showed the index of consumer expectations dove to 46.8 in June from 55.2 in May, while the current economic conditions index slumped to 55.4 from 63.3.

On the inflation front, one-year inflation expectations ticked up to 5.4 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May. Five-year inflation expectations also rose to 3.3 percent from 3.0 percent.

"Forty-six percent of consumers attributed their negative views to inflation, up from 38% in May; this share has only been exceeded once since 1981, during the Great Recession," said Hsu.