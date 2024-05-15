|
15.05.2024 16:39:39
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the week ended May 10th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
The report said crude oil inventories slumped by 2.5 million barrels last week after falling by 1.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by another 1.4 million barrels.
At 457.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.
The EIA also said gasoline inventories edged down by 0.2 million barrels last week and are about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.
Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slightly decreased last week and are about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.