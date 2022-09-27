27.09.2022 14:36:01

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Edge Down 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders slipped by 0.2 percent in August after edging down by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.4 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders inched up by 0.2 percent in August, matching the uptick seen in July as well as economist estimates.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: ATX in Rot -- DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der ATX gibt am Mittwoch deutlich nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht kräftige Abgaben. Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am zur Wochenmitte in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen