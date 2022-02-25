|
25.02.2022 14:38:36
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump Much More Than Expected In January
(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.
The report said durable goods orders surged by 1.6 percent in January following a significantly revised 1.2 percent jump in December.
Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb 0.8 percent compared to the 0.7 percent drop that had been reported for the previous month.
Excluding a substantial increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.7 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December.
Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.
