Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
24.08.2022 14:36:08
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged In July
(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods were virtually unchanged in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said durable goods orders edged down by less than a tenth of a percent in July after surging by a revised 2.2 percent in June.
Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 2.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.
Excluding a pullback in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.3 percent for the second straight month. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen notieren knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.