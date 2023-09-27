Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Edge Higher In August
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday unexpectedly showed a modest rebound in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of August.
The Commerce Department said durable goods orders crept up by 0.2 percent in August after plunging by a revised 5.6 percent in July.
The uptick surprised economists, who had expected durable goods orders to fall by 0.5 percent compared to the 5.2 percent nosedive that had been reported for the previous month.
Excluding a modest decrease in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in August after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in July.
Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to edge up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen gehen am Donnerstag tiefer in den Handel. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.