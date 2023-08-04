Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
04.08.2023 14:37:05
U.S. Employment Climbs Less Than Expected In July
(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.
The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised by 185,000 jobs in June.
Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 209,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.