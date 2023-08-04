U.S. Employment Climbs Less Than Expected In July

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised by 185,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 209,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.