Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.09.2023 14:38:58
U.S. Employment Climbs More Than Expected In August
(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by a little more than expected in the month of August, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.
The Labor Department said employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in August compared to economist estimates for the addition of 170,000 jobs.
Meanwhile, the report also showed notable downward revisions to pace of job growth in the two previous months.
Revised data showed employment rose by 105,000 jobs in June and by 157,000 jobs in July, reflecting a combined downward revision of 110,000 jobs.
The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8 percent in August from 3.5 percent in July. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.