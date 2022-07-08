Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
08.07.2022 14:37:37
U.S. Employment Increases More Than Expected In June
(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. job growth exceeded economist estimates in the month of June.
The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June after surging by a revised 384,000 jobs in May.
Economists had expected employment to increase by 268,000 jobs compared to the addition of 390,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment remained at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row, matching economist estimates.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.