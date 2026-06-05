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05.06.2026 14:38:33

U.S. Employment Jumps By 172,000 Jobs In May, Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 172,000 jobs in May after surging by an upwardly revised 179,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 115,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in May, unchanged from April after in line with economist estimates.

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