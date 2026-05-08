U.S. Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of April.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 115,000 jobs in April after surging by an upwardly revised 185,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 63,000 jobs compared to the jump of 178,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in April, unchanged from March and in line with economist estimates.