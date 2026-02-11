U.S. Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 130,000 jobs in January after rising by a downwardly revised 48,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 70,000 jobs compared to the addition of 50,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.