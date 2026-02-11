Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3647
 USD
0,0009
0,07 %
USD - GBP
11.02.2026 14:35:57

U.S. Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 130,000 jobs in January after rising by a downwardly revised 48,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 70,000 jobs compared to the addition of 50,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
