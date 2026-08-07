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07.08.2026 14:35:47
U.S. Employment Unexpectedly Dips By 23,000 Jobs In July
(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of July.
The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment fell by 23,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised 20,000 jobs in June.
Economists had expected employment to climb by 88,000 jobs compared to the addition of 57,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent in July from 4.2 percent in June. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.
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