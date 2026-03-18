Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3263
 USD
0,0003
0,02 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
18.03.2026 15:23:01

U.S. Factory Orders Inch Up In Line With Estimates In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a slight increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said factory orders crept up by 0.1 percent in January after falling by 0.4 percent in December. The uptick matched economist estimates.

The modest increase in factory orders came as orders for non-durable goods rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the report said orders for durable goods were virtually unchanged in January after slumping by 0.9 percent in December.

The Commerce Department also said shipments of manufactured goods increased by 0.5 percent in January after climbing by 0.7 percent in December.

Inventories of manufactured goods also crept up by 0.1 percent in January, matching the uptick seen in the previous month.

With shipments rising by more than inventories, the inventories-to-shipments ratio edged down to 1.55 in January from 1.56 in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich stabil -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Der ATX wird am Donnerstag stabil erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex tiefer starten dürfte. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen