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28.05.2026 15:08:46
U.S. GDP Jumps Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1
(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2026.
The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a downward revision from the previously reported 2.0 percent surge.
The downward revision came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jump in GDP to be upwardly revised to 2.1 percent.
The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth primarily reflected downward revisions to investment and consumer spending.
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