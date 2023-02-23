Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
23.02.2023 14:41:28
U.S. GDP Jumps Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4
(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.9 percent surge. Economists had expected GDP growth to be unrevised.
The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending that was partly offset by an upward revision to nonresidential fixed investment.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street fällt -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.