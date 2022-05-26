Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
26.05.2022 14:37:04
U.S. GDP Slumps By Slightly More Than Previously Estimated In Q1
(RTTNews) - Economic activity in the U.S. slumped by slightly more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2022, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.
The Commerce Department said real domestic product slid by 1.5 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 1.4 percent drop. Economists had expected the decrease in GDP to be revised to 1.3 percent.
The slightly bigger than expected pullback came after GDP skyrocketed by 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Dow Jones vor Handelseröffnung fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte werden vorbörslich höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.