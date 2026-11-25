(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2026.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 4.3 percent in the third quarter compared to the 3.4 percent jump previously estimated. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 3.6 percent.

The report said the much stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.