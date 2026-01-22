U.S. GDP Surges Slightly More Than Previously Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - The U.S. economy grew by slightly more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 4.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously reported 4.3 percent surge. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the slightly stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to exports and investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.