Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
30.11.2022 14:36:40
U.S. GDP Unexpectedly Jumps More Than Previously Estimated In Q3
(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by more than previously estimated in the third quarter.
The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 2.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously reported 2.6 percent surge. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.
The Commerce Department said the stronger than previously estimated growth reflected upward revisions to consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment.
Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, also decreased more than previously estimated.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.