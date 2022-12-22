U.S. GDP Unexpectedly Jumps More Than Previously Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - U.S. economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report showed the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from the previously reported 2.9 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The stronger than previously estimated growth in the third quarter came after GDP slumped by 1.6 percent in the first quarter and fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter.