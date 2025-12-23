Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3496
 USD
0,0032
0,24 %
USD - GBP
23.12.2025 14:38:48

U.S. Gross Domestic Product Spikes Much More Than Expected In Q3

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3 percent in the third quarter after surging by 3.8 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3 percent.

The stronger than expected GDP growth in the third quarter reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in investment.

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX wenig verändert -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
