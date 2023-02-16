U.S. Housing Starts Plunge Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showing new residential construction in the U.S. tumbled by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said housing starts dove by 4.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.309 million in January after plunging by 3.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.371 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to slump by 1.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.360 million compared to the 1.382 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits inched up by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.339 million in January after falling by 1.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.337 million in December.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to jump by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million from the 1.330 million originally reported for the previous month.